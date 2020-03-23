Gov. Parson issues social distancing and COVID-19 countermeasures

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has issued several COVID-19 Countermeasures that took effect today. The measures to prevent the spread of the virus include mandated social distancing statewide, in which all social gatherings both spontaneous and planned, must consist of no more than 10 people at any given time. Additionally, every person in the state of Missouri must avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts. Drive through, pickup, and delivery are allowed. You must also avoid visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes, unless it is for providing critical assistance. Schools will remain closed, but children who qualify may still receive food and nutritional services. Other priorities include keeping a 6-foot distance between individuals, keeping good hygiene, and taking precautions to reduce public contact. These protocols are all taken by the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and will stay in effect until April 6th, unless extended.

