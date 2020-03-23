Jury finds Cape Girardeau man guilty in case of sexual abuse of a minor

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor. 28-year-old Jamie Maloney was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and tried before Judge William Syler at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. The jury deliberated for about 35 minutes before finding Maloney guilty. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

