Missouri says no standardized tests, makeup days this school year due to COVID-19 problems
Missouri is canceling statewide tests this school year and schools will not have to make up days lost because of problems created by the coronavirus. On Twitter, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says now is not the time for kids to be taking the standardized exams.
The spread of the respiratory disease has led to all Missouri public and charter schools being closed indefinitely, but some are teaching students remotely.