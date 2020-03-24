Cameron Malone Arrest

Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Around 6:30 Saturday evening, Sikeston DPS received a report of shots fired near Ruth and Branum Street. A gunshot victim reported to the hospital shortly after. Detectives learned that an initial verbal altercation started in the parking lot of West Side Liquor. The verbal altercation soon turned violent when one or more subjects started shooting at the other parties involved. Cameron Malone, Jr. was later arrested and charged with 1st-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. Malone is being held on a no-bond warrant. Additional charges may be filed in the future, as the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for anyone with more information to contact their department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

Like this: Like Loading...