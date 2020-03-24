Child Abuse Hotline is open 24-7 (Calls are down substantially and that is not good)
Calls to the state’s child abuse hotline are down dramatically, and the Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says that’s not a good thing.
The drop could be because citizens assume operations are suspended or the more serious reality that children do not have access to mandated reporters: teachers, school nurses, daycare workers, and coaches. The Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is 800-392-3738 and calls are anonymous.