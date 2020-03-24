Perry County Health Department confirms second positive

Late yesterday afternoon, the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of a second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by PCHD, the individual was exhibiting symptoms and then tested through the Missouri State Public Health Lab. It is unknown, at this time, which individual was first to become infected. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a 24-hour hotline available at 1-877-435-8411. For Missouri specific information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/. For more information regarding COVID-19 and CDC guidance for local response, visit https://www.coronavirus.gov.

