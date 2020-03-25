Coronavirus Test Collection Center Opens

The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center is now open at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. This is a joint endeavor between SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Cape Girardeau County Public Health and the City of Cape Girardeau. The Center is by appointment only and a pre-screening is required. If you are seeking a test, you must first call the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200. The Hotline is staffed from 7 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Nurses provide screening for anyone that thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19. If a patient meets the strict DHSS and CDC screening criteria, the patient will be directed to the Coronavirus Test Collection Center. The Coronavirus Test Collection Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon.

