Officials from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirms county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

Late Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a commercial laboratory in Cape Girardeau County. The individual is a 60 year old male, who is currently in isolation. Public health officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts to the case. The method of transmission is unknown at this time. The case will continue to be monitored by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center for the appropriate time frame. They expect to see additional cases confirmed locally due to increased testing in the community.

