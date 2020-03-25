SBA approves Missouri disaster declaration

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Missouri’s request for assistance through the federal agency’s disaster loan program. This move makes low-interest disaster loans available to small businesses and private non-profits severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for each affected small business or non-profit. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. For more information, visit the SBA disaster assistance website at SBA.gov/Disaster.

