Washington University in St. Louis works to develop COVID-19 treatment

Washington University in St. Louis is trying to make a treatment for COVID-19. Associate Professor of Medicine Jeffrey Henderson says the treatment could be available in a couple of weeks at the earliest. The century-old approach would transfuse blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to ones who are seriously ill with the respiratory illness. Henderson hopes the technique will prevent many patients from getting really sick.

If the federal government approves the trial, the university plans to roll out a website roughly next week for people to sign up as plasma donors in a clinical trial.