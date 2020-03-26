Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-05 Allowing Sale of Unprepared Foods by Restaurants

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-05 ordering the suspension of any prohibition on the sale of unprepared food by restaurants to the public. Limitations on restaurants due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in the spoliation of unprepared food, and restaurants may wish to sell their unprepared food directly to members of the public without fear of punishment. The Executive Order dictates the suspension of any prohibition of the sale of unprepared food by restaurants to the public or the enforcement thereof by any political subdivision of the state. Nothing in the order shall be construed to suspend the enforcement of laws pertaining to adulterated or misbranded food. This Executive Order will terminate on May 15, 2020, unless extended in whole or in part.

Like this: Like Loading...