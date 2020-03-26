Missouri estimated to lose 50,447 jobs supporting the hotel industry

The hotel industry is facing an abrupt and unprecedented drop in hotel demand that is gaining pace and getting progressively deeper and more severe week by week. The hotel industry supports nearly 2.3 million jobs directly and over 8.3 million jobs total (direct hotel operations, guest spending, indirect supply-chain and induced), but drastic declines in occupancy rates will lead to massive job losses for individuals across the industry. Hotel owners are already reporting facing massive, unavoidable layoffs and furloughs. Here is a link for a full state by state list.

