PSC Approves Agreement Which Reduces Ameren Missouri’s Electric Revenues

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved an agreement reached by parties in an electric rate case filed by Ameren Missouri which will reduce the Company’s revenues by approximately $32 million effective April 1st. Under the agreement, electric rates for residential customers will drop by approximately 1.15%. The agreement approved by the Commission also keeps the current monthly customer charge for residential customers at $9.00 a month. When Ameren Missouri filed its electric rate case with the Public Service Commission on July 3, 2019, it sought to reduce electric revenues by approximately $800,000. The agreement approved by the Public Service Commission will provide new rate options for customers once they receive an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meter. Ameren Missouri is scheduled to begin implementation of the new AMI’s this summer. In addition, they will be educating its customers regarding those rate choices once an AMI meter is installed.

