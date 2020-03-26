Regulatory Boards request waivers to meet the demands of COVID-19 related services

Multiple regulatory Boards from the Division of Professional Registration have requested statutes and regulations to be waived or relaxed in order to streamline the process for health professionals to work efficiently and meet the demands during the COVID-19 public health crisis. In addition, other professional licensing Boards need to have specific statutes and regulations waived in order for all licensees to continue to operate during a time in which education and training are unavailable to meet their current licensing requirements. Many of the existing statutes contain language that is very specific and makes it difficult to manage the ever-changing demands during this time. Visit the Professional Registration website for a complete list of the requested waivers.

