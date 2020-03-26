Secretary of State’s Office Open for Business Despite Building Closure

Despite the building being closed to the public, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reminded Missourians that the office continues to conduct daily business. He encouraged customers to use online services and email to promote social distancing and the health and safety of customers and staff members working during the building closure due to the spread of COVID-19.

Business Services Division (BSD)

Business Services encourages customers to file corporate documents online, and documents can still be mailed to the Jefferson City office. If you have questions about corporations, please email corporations@sos.mo.gov or call (866) 223-6535 (option 2). For apostille and notary questions, email commissions@sos.mo.gov or call (866) 223-6535 (option 3).

Safe at Home program

“Safe at Home” is an address confidentiality program to maintain the privacy of survivors of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking. Mail forwarding associated with this program is not affected by the building closure, and mail is processed daily. If you have questions or concerns, please call (866) 509-1409 or email safeathome@sos.mo.gov.

Elections Division

The last day to file as a candidate is Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. The division has created protocols to ensure social distancing when filing a candidate and continues to answer emails and phone calls on election-related matters. If you have questions, please call (800) 669-8683 or (573) 751-2301 to speak to a staff person or email elections@sos.mo.gov for help.

Securities Division

The Securities Division continues to conduct examinations, enforcement actions and other tasks that are vital to the finance and regulatory industry. Banks, financial institutions and securities firms – both large and small – are open for business and your funds are secure and accessible. Please call our office at (573) 751-4136 with questions or email securities@sos.mo.gov.

State Library/Wolfner Library

The State Library is closed to the public. Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library is working to keep its patrons safe and sent out an additional 5 books to each patron to provide additional reading and listening options to participating patrons. Please call (800) 392-2614 or email wolfner@sos.mo.gov if you have questions.

State Archives

The Archives is closed to the public but is providing research assistance by email. Please submit requests through the online request form by emailing archref@sos.mo.gov or calling (573) 751-3280.