2019 Missouri flood recovery: Federal assistance for infrastructure tops $23 million

Recent obligations of funds have pushed the total of federal Public Assistance funding in Missouri for the 2019 floods to more than $23 million. Two federal disasters were declared in Missouri for the flooding of 2019 along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. The first declaration (DR-4435-MO), authorized May 20, covered the period from March 11 to April 16. Sixteen counties were eventually declared eligible for assistance under the Public Assistance program. The second declaration (DR-4451-MO), authorized July 9, eventually included 81 counties and the City of St. Louis as eligible for disaster funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance program. To date, FEMA has obligated more than $23 million as the federal share of repair or reimbursement costs for 250 projects under the two declarations.

