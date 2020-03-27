Carter County resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Daily American Republic reports that Wednesday the Carter County Health Department confirmed that a person tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently hospitalized but no other information was provided. The Carter County Health Center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: