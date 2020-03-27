First positive case of COVID19 in Stoddard County

Stoddard County has reported in its first positive case of COVID-19. The Stoddard County Public Health Center reports that a male patient in his early 40’s has been quarantined at his home after contracting the virus through a contact-related case. Staff with the Center are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in order to determine if anyone has been exposed through contact with the patient, and will provide guidance to anyone who is suspected of having been exposed. Stoddard County Officials are asking residents not to panic, and to not visit any hospital or emergency rooms. If you are showing symptoms, you are advised to first contact your health provider before taking action. Officials are also reminding residents to keep good hygiene and to practice social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.

