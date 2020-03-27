MO relaxes some trucking requirements to get goods delivered during COVID-19 outbreak

Missouri has relaxed some requirements to make it easier for truck drivers to deliver essential goods during the coronavirus outbreak. During a press conference, state Transportation Department Director Patrick McKenna says the agency will continue to look for ways to ease the challenges facing its transportation partners during this critical time.

McKenna says rest areas around the state are being cleaned and disinfected more frequently.

