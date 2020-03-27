Southeast Missouri Grocery Store has Record Week in Sales During COVID-19 Outbreak

A grocery store with 36 locations across Missouri saw record sales last week, because of the COVID-19 outbreak and shoppers stocking up on food. The manager of the Country Mart in Park Hills, Mark Halter, says that it’s been tough for customers to get some products.

Halter says supply lines are having a difficult time keeping up. Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s food supply remains strong, adding that the state’s farmers, ranchers, and grocers are working hard to restock shelves quickly.