Temporary traffic signals to be placed at Jackson roundabout project

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will require the use of temporary traffic signals. The city expects them to be in place by Monday, weather permitting. The signals will limit traffic to one lane through the intersection and will remain in place for the remainder of the roundabout project. You can learn more at http://www.jacksonmo.org//NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=2668.

Like this: Like Loading...