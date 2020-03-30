Caruthersville declares state of emergency

In response to the growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the city of Caruthersville has declared a state of emergency. A curfew for the city has been put in place, beginning at 7 pm and ending at 6 am daily. During this time, all residents must stay inside their homes, workplaces, or vehicles, and can only leave for essential needs such as buying groceries. Additionally, any gatherings using more than one home, either public or private, are prohibited during the city’s curfew, along with any events with 10 or more people.

