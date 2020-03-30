Filing for County Offices ends 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority will end filings at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow for the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Constitution and Green parties for the offices that will be on the ballot in the August 4 Primary Election. Candidates for nomination to the following offices should file at the Office of the Cape Girardeau County Clerk, County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. tomorrow. Ballot Placement: First-day filers select a number by random drawing to determine placement on the primary ballot. After the first day, candidates will be placed on the ballot in order of their filing.

Associate Commissioner District 1

Associate Commissioner District 2

Sheriff

Assessor

Treasurer

Public Administrator

Coroner

Precinct, Township, Ward Committeeman

Precinct, Township, Ward Committeewoman

Interested individuals are encouraged to review the candidate qualifications on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s website (www.capecountyelections.com). Candidates will be asked to show proof of identification and submit a $50 filing fee (cash or check) payable to the County Central Committee of the candidate’s political party. The filing period began on Tuesday, February 25.