Filing for County Offices ends 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk/Local Election Authority will end filings at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow for the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Constitution and Green parties for the offices that will be on the ballot in the August 4 Primary Election. Candidates for nomination to the following offices should file at the Office of the Cape Girardeau County Clerk, County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. tomorrow. Ballot Placement: First-day filers select a number by random drawing to determine placement on the primary ballot. After the first day, candidates will be placed on the ballot in order of their filing.
- Associate Commissioner District 1
- Associate Commissioner District 2
- Sheriff
- Assessor
- Treasurer
- Public Administrator
- Coroner
- Precinct, Township, Ward Committeeman
- Precinct, Township, Ward Committeewoman
Interested individuals are encouraged to review the candidate qualifications on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s website (www.capecountyelections.com). Candidates will be asked to show proof of identification and submit a $50 filing fee (cash or check) payable to the County Central Committee of the candidate’s political party. The filing period began on Tuesday, February 25.