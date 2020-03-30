Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increases

As numbers and information regarding confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to change in most Missouri counties, many health departments have begun publishing daily updates to websites and social media accounts. The State of Missouri currently has 903 positive cases and 10 deaths as of 3 p.m. yesterday. Approximately 12,107 patients have been tested across all state labs. Cape Girardeau County has 9 positive cases, Perry County has 12, Bollinger County has 2, and Scott County has 3. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

