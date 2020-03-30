Public health emergency declared

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson declared a public health emergency Friday because of the coronavirus. They urge you to:

– Limit public exposure; you can go to work, you can conduct essential business, but otherwise stay home.

– Limit gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer.

– Implement personal protective measures; stay home when ill, wash hands frequently.

– Avoid non-essential travel.

– Actively engage in social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people.

They also urge you to “continue to support local businesses in manners that coincided with the recommendations.”

