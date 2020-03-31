Family loses home to fire Monday morning in 1800 block of Rampart Street

The Southeast Missourian reports that a family lost their home in the 1800 block of Rampart Street after a fire ignited at about 3 a.m. yesterday in Cape Girardeau. The home was occupied as the flames began to engulf the structure and breaking glass caused one resident to wake up. The occupants of the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported. Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the all-station call and mutual aid was provided by members of Jackson Fire Rescue and Gordonville Fire Protection District. The crews spent about two and a half hours containing the scene and conducting overhaul operations. Heavy fire and smoke damage was dealt to the structure. The total cost of damages caused by the flames remains unknown as Cape Girardeau police and fire departments conduct an investigation.

