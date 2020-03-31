Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to Meet April 13

The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will meet at 1 p.m. on April 13. Out of caution surrounding the spread of COVID-19, this meeting will be open to the public online only at dnr.mo.gov/videos/live.htm. When the public comment period begins, which will take place near the end of the meeting, they will share the call-in number you should use to comment. The meeting will be broadcast live online and recorded for viewing later. Watch the meeting, or learn more about the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group at www.dnr.mo.gov/floodrecovery/.

