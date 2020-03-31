Two shots-fired calls Sunday afternoon near William St., one injured

The Southeast Missourian reports that an argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau. The victim was driven to a hospital by a friend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No suspect information has been released. A different report of shots fired was investigated about two and a half hours earlier near the area of South Benton and William streets. Officers searched a black Chevrolet SUV in the parking lot of Family Dollar that matched the description of a suspect vehicle reported to have been seen leaving the area. Officers conducted a vehicle search and interviewed the occupant. No evidence was found to indicate a weapon had been fired from the vehicle and the driver was released. No further suspects, victims or property damage have been reported in relation to this report. It is unknown whether the two reports are related.

