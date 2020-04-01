Gunshot victim, shell casings found in 600 block of Jefferson Avenue

One male victim was found in a front yard on Jefferson Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound and transported via ambulance to a local hospital early yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police received the call at 1:45 a.m. with reports of hearing four or five shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police also recovered multiple 9 mm shell casings near the scene of the shooting, but no additional details or suspect information has been released. Evidence suggests the victim was an intended target, but he is not cooperating with law enforcement. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

