MERS Goodwill Stores and Donation Centers Closed in Response to COVID-19

MERS Goodwill has shifted its programs, store and donation center policies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Goodwill stores and donation centers closed last week and will reopen once the quarantine has ended and the virus threat has passed. Please be aware that any donations, left at the door or any drop off location, may be subject to theft or damage and will not be useful for the organization. You are encouraged to begin “spring cleaning” while sheltering in place, however, Goodwill asks you to save their donations and donate them once Goodwill is open. Currently, the Cardinals ticket promotion, where you can receive half-price vouchers to Cardinals home games, is still planned for when Goodwill opens and the baseball season commences.

