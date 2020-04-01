Missouri Department of a Natural Resources Extends Time for Vehicle Emissions Testing

To help you deal with some of the challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has temporarily extended the time frame for when a vehicle emissions test is due, to coincide with the extended vehicle registration cycle as defined by the Missouri Department of Revenue. The Missouri Department of Revenue has extended the license plate expiration period for an additional 60 days. This means that motorists whose license plates expire in March 2020 now have until May 31, 2020, to renew their license plates, and where applicable, get a vehicle emission test, with no penalties. More information about the vehicle registration extension is provided in the announcement news release.

Also, if you have already had your vehicle tested but need additional time to register, the department has extended the time for which motor vehicle emissions tests are valid, doubling the standard time from 60 days to 120 days. This extension will remain in effect until further notice.

For questions regarding vehicle emissions inspections, contact the department at 314-416-2115 or 800-361-4827, or via email at imunit@dnr.mo.gov.