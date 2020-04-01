Public Health Officials Announce 986 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 4-1-2020 update

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 986 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.