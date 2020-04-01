Route T in Cape and Bollinger counties closed for drainage work

Route T in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties, from the Route N junction to County Road 434, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culvert pipes under the roadway. The work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Thursday through April 9th. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Like this: Like Loading...