Walmart announcement – temperature checks, new guidance for healthy behaviors

Walmart is taking additional measures for the health and safety of its associates in response to COVID19.

Temperature Checks: Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work.

6-20-100 Guidance: Walmart is sharing its new guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors.

6 feet – amount of space between people to maintain social distancing

20 seconds – length of time required to wash hands with soap and water

100 degrees – if temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home

Masks and Gloves: Walmart is sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Once there, any associate that wishes to use them can do so.

Full announcement here: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/31/additional-steps-were-taking-for-the-health-and-safety-of-our-associates

Additionally, Walmart now has a website dedicated to all the ways it is supporting associates, customers, and the community during this crisis. The site includes all announcements to date and important store information, https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.