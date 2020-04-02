Butler County confirms the first case of COVID19

Butler County received its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday. Officials with the Butler County Health Department and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center report that the patient’s case was travel-related, and was treated and discharged from medical care last week, pending their results. The patient was also released from mandatory isolation. The Health Department and Medical Center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact individuals who were in close contact with the patient and will monitor them for symptoms.

