Fatal crash in Cape Girardeau County

There was a crash last night in Cape Girardeau County that resulted in 3 occupants being injured and 1 death. 17-year-old Ashton McCants, of Jackson, was traveling on Larch Lane, south of Route FF, when he ran off the roadway. He then overcorrected, ran off the roadway again, and overturned. 21-year-old Bobby Spears, of Oak Ridge, was ejected from the truck. McCants and 2 other passengers were injured. Spears was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

