Missouri State Parks holds Missouri Trails Advisory Board Meeting remotely April 4

Missouri State Parks will hold its biannual Missouri Trails Advisory Board Meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4. The public, board members and Missouri State Parks staff are encouraged to attend remotely.

The meeting is open to the public. Due to recent concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, we encourage remote participation. To receive an invite to the board meeting, please email your request to mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov by April 3 or call 650-479-3207 at 10 a.m., April 4 and enter meeting access code: 808 586 955.

The agenda will include reviewing all Recreational Trails Program open projects and fiscal year 2020 Recreational Trails Program grant application recommendations.

The Missouri Trails Advisory Board consists of nine voting members appointed by the Missouri State Parks division director. New board members are appointed based upon experience with trail use and trail construction, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, ability to devote adequate time to the duties, ADA knowledge, and experience.

For more information about the Recreational Trails Program, visit mostateparks.com/page/61220/recreational-trails-program-rtp-grants.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.