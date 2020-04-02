Parson announces $180 million in state budget restrictions due to coronavirus’s impact

Governor Mike Parson is freezing $180 million in spending during the current state budget year to handle problems created by the coronavirus. During yesterday’s press briefing, Parson says the state is expected to have a more than $500 million shortfall through June 30. The cuts will affect the Missouri Departments of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Office of Administration, Transportation, Economic Development and Natural Resources.

Parson says additional budget restrictions could be ahead, depending on how big of a financial blow the coronavirus has on the state’s cash flow. But he says he’s hopeful that $315 million in federal money could help to offset some of the money problems.