Parts of Cape Parks Closing to Mitigate Virus Spread

Effective immediately, parts of the City of Cape Girardeau parks will be closing to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Playgrounds, the skate park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball courts, FitZone and other gathering areas are closed. Signage and fencing will be posted over the coming days to discourage use. Trails and green space will remain open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups over 10 and stay six feet or further away from non-household members. Cape Girardeau Public Schools playgrounds remain closed to the public. The City of Cape Girardeau is also anticipated to keep public offices closed beyond April 3rd. Officials intend to align local event cancellations and activities with an anticipated announcement from the Governor. Currently, facilities are closed and programs postponed until further notice. Those currently registered for a league or program will be contacted by the league or program director regarding schedule changes.

