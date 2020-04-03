Friday, April 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police last night broke up a funeral in New Jersey and charged fifteen men–including a 100-year-old mourner–with violating the state’s ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus crisis.

According to police, officers found “about sixty to seventy individuals gathered for a funeral” on a street corner in Lakewood around 6:30 p.m. When cops sought to disperse the individuals who had gathered, “the crowd became unruly and argumentative.”

Police subsequently charged fifteen men with violating the coronavirus safety order. The busted group included Nossom Strulovic, a 100-year-old resident of Lakewood.

Police in the south Jersey township have cited dozens of individuals for gathering in defiance of the state mandate.

Lakewood, which includes a significant population of Orthodox Jewish residents, has seen a higher percentage of COVID-19 cases than other areas in Ocean County. Law enforcement officials have expressed frustration that some members of the Orthodox community have prioritized religious gatherings over the state’s stay-at-home order.