Man arrested in Butler County after evading police

A man has been arrested in Butler County after evading police custody. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 48-year-old Steven Rick was taken into custody on Wednesday, and was charged with suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and resisting arrest. These charges stem from an incident that took place on Tuesday, where Rick had fled from his vehicle during a traffic stop, and armed himself with a firearm before running into a residence in the 3100 block of Highway N. Officials with the Sheriff’s Department initially lost him when he fled into the house. On Wednesday, he was again spotted in a silver vehicle and was captured following a short on-foot pursuit through a wooded area, after crashing his vehicle while attempting to evade police custody again.

