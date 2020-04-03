New COVID-19 Info from Sikeston Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has updated its small business loan guide which provides an overview of assistance created by the CARES Act. Businesses can start applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), through their local banker as early as today. (You can find additional information on the US Treasury site.)

The Chamber is looking into hosting some type of 30-minute virtual meeting or conference call and want to know what YOU want to know. Email (marcie.lawson@sikeston.net) with ideas, topics, speakers you would be interested in learning more about.]

If you are looking for an organization to support during this time, consider getting in touch with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. They are experiencing a higher than ever demand with fewer grocery retailer donations. Flag your donation “COVID-19” because NAP tax credits of 50 percent are available for donations from qualifying businesses. Call or email Lisa Church, 471-1818 or lchurch@semofoodbank.org for more information.

Don’t forget you can still give blood. Find a blood drive.