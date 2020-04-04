Trading Post – April 4
Drum equipment & hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Kitchen cabinets
Storm windows
Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
Buying: Used water pump – ph #: 573-258-3540
Front-tine tiller – $125
Rear-tine tille – $125
Buying: Briggs & Stratton lawn mower engine – ph #: 837-9005
Presidential campaign buttons
Homemade table saw – FREE
Buying: Autographs – ph #: 573-979-0636
Double-barrel pistol – $125
Buying: Digital scanner – ph #: 667-5540
Buying: Backhoe – ph #: 620-3572
‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $5,500 – ph #: 573-262-3251
Set of used tires – $90 – ph #: 573-282-2268
Hardwood lumber
Custom wordworking service – ph #: 573-225-4801
Push power – $55 – ph #: 334-1757
John Deere riding lawn mower – $2,500 – ph #: 573-275-1222