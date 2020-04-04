Trading Post – April 4

Drum equipment & hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Buying: Used water pump – ph #: 573-258-3540

————-

Front-tine tiller – $125

Rear-tine tille – $125

Buying: Briggs & Stratton lawn mower engine – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Presidential campaign buttons

Homemade table saw – FREE

Buying: Autographs – ph #: 573-979-0636

————-

Double-barrel pistol – $125

Buying: Digital scanner – ph #: 667-5540

————-

Buying: Backhoe – ph #: 620-3572

————-

‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $5,500 – ph #: 573-262-3251

————-

Set of used tires – $90 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Hardwood lumber

Custom wordworking service – ph #: 573-225-4801

————-

Push power – $55 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

John Deere riding lawn mower – $2,500 – ph #: 573-275-1222

