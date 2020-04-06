Distributions On Temporary Hold At Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry

The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) temporary Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry will be closed this coming Tuesday and Thursday, April 7 and 9. But AWA hopes to open it again soon.

AWA’s pet food pantry opened Thursday, April 2, and conducted a second distribution on Saturday, April 4. In total, about 300 families received donated dog and cat food.

It was distributed to area pet owners suffering financially because of layoffs or other problems created by the current virus emergency.

Information regarding the Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry is available on AWA’s website, www.awasemo.org, as is a PayPal icon for cash donations. The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is registered with state and federal regulators as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations to AWA are tax-deductible within IRS guidelines.