First COVID19 death in Carter County

The Carter County Health Center is reporting the first death of a Carter County resident due to COVID-19. The resident was a 59-year-old male who had underlying health conditions. He passed away at a Springfield Hospital early Saturday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23rd. The case was not travel related. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you are experiencing fever 100.4 or cough, please stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, please call your local hospital before arriving.

