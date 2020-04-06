Governor Parson Issues Statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order to Control, Contain, and Combat COVID-19

Building on Missouri’s efforts to control, contain, and combat COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson issued a statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order effective at 12:01 a.m. today, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The Order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary.

In order to protect public health and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Governor Parson’s Order includes specific guidance for staying home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales, and state government buildings.

Among other guidelines, the Order requires the following:

Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.

All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.

Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in the guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.

Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with a square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²); Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with a square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.



The Order does not prohibit you from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including observing the social gathering and social distancing requirements set forth in the Order.

The Order shall be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities. Local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the Order by any legal means.

Missouri has at least one positive case in 76 of Missouri’s 114 counties. Over half of the total positive cases are in St. Louis region.

For more information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.