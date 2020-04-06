Missouri National Guard assesses alternate medical facilities
The Missouri National Guard is currently working to identify alternate care sites around the state to assist in the fight against COVID-19. The Missouri National Guard is working with state and federal partners including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association to conduct site surveys for alternate care facilities in six locations throughout the state. The tentative design of the care facilities will provide the medical community with additional options for treatment on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guard assessed the following sites for suitability:
In the Kansas City area
- Hy-Vee Arena
- Independence Event Center
- The Adams Mark Hotel
- Bartle Hall (KC Convention Center)
In the St. Louis area
- America’s Center Convention Complex
- The Dome at America’s Center
In the Springfield area
- Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center
- John Q. Hammons Arena
In the Joplin area
- Missouri Southern Campus Leggett
- Platt Athletic Center
In the Cape Girardeau area
- The Show-Me Center
- Student Recreation Center
In the Columbia area
- The Hearnes Center
- Mizzou Arena
In addition to sites physically assessed, the Missouri National Guard also completed virtual assessments of over 100 sites. The virtual assessments evaluated the validity to house patients and separate patients from one another as needed.