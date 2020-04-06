Missouri Traffic Fatalities are Up in 2020, Despite Significant Drop in Traffic Due to COVID-19

You’ll notice additional Missouri state troopers on the road, increasing enforcement to stop the rising number of traffic fatalities. Despite passenger traffic declining by 47% statewide since March 13th, traffic deaths are up 3% for the year. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says motorists driving 90 mph is “unfortunately becoming commonplace.”

Captain Hotz says that three state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) trucks have been struck by motorists in the past week. MoDOT says passenger traffic in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas is down 49% in the past month.