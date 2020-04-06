MO Congressman says he’s not sure if we can expect more than one stimulus payment

Many Missourians can expect to get a federal stimulus payment in about two weeks. Southeast Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith says he’s not sure if this will be the only coronavirus related stimulus payment on the horizon.

For many Missourians, the payment will be direct deposited into the account linked to your tax return. Under the plan, Americans who make $75,000 or less last year would get a check for $1,200, $2,400 for married couples plus $500 per kid.