Senator Hawley Asks SBA, Treasury to Immediately Issue Follow-Up Guidelines on Religious Organizations in Paycheck Protection Program

On the first day small businesses can apply for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza asking they immediately issue follow-up guidelines that make clear that religious organizations can seek relief under the program along with other small businesses and non-profits. Unlike their earlier guidelines, the law is clear. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act non-profit entities with under 500 employees that are structured as 501(c)(3) organization, including churches and other religious non-profits, are eligible for assistance. The letter also cites Secretary Mnuchin’s response yesterday when asked if new SBA relief measures include churches and faith groups. Ahead of the application period opening, Senator Hawley sent a separate letter to SBA Administrator Carranza yesterday, asking for SBA leadership to correct local and regional offices who were communicating to churches and religious non-profits that they are not eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. Full text of the letter is available here.

